‘Queen of country music’ to get highest honour from council

TYRONE singing sensation, Philomena Begley, is to be honoured by the local council for her outstanding career in the music industry.

The Pomeroy native – known to many as the ‘Queen of Country’ – celebrated her 80th birthday recently and throughout 2022 she has also been on a major tour to mark 60 years on the stage.

At a meeting of Mid Ulster Council last week, Cllr Cathal Mallaghan – a resident of Pomeroy – put forward the singer for a ‘Civic Honour’, which he said was the highest level of honour from the council.

“Philomena is Mid Ulster’s highest-selling country artist, and has produced at least 30 albums throughout her fantastic career,” said Cllr Mallaghan.

“She has played across the world with many of the greats, and in the greatest locations, including the Grand Ole Opry.”

Recently, the singer was also honoured for her 60 years in show business, with a special tribute from the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

“Philomena Begley is of course an iconic figure in the world of country music,” said the

President in a special message read out at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards held last month.

“As an enormously popular performer and a role model for a new generation of young entertainers, her contribution to the reputation and continued evolution of Ireland’s country music has been a profound one.”