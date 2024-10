We didn’t really know what it was while we were doing it.

We still don’t know.

But now the dust is beginning to settle after the flurry of activity has passed, and I am beginning to get a little perspective on it from a safe distance.

The ‘THROAT’ album was something that bubbled in the background for a few years, something that we chipped at in our downtime.

It was never really thought out.

Something that was an amusing pastime.

But little did we know it had plans for us.

Without us paying attention, it grew a life of its own, became a monster.

Eventually it broke from its cage and presented itself to us.

What have we created?

What have we done?

After years of hibernation, it was now coming to the fore, demanding to be unleashed.

The beast could no longer be contained.

It wanted out.

And for a spell there, it took us captive.

We were merely passengers in its voyage… prisoners, driven to the brink of madness on a crazed mission to be set free.

And now it’s out there, a loose creature in the wild.

And we, its creators, its Frankensteins, have been left behind in the dust.

Dropped like a couple of hot potatoes.

We can only observe the carnage.

Our part is done, and we are but empty shells.

Cocoons.

What will fill this empty void?

There is only one answer.

Back to the kitchen.

Time to start preparing the next meal.

The grand feast.

For when the monster returns, it will be hungry.

We must feed it.

Where’s the chicken?