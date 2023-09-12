‘Real community effort’ as film shoot begins in Omagh

THE producer of a new feature film being shot around the streets of Omagh has said making the movie would not be possible if it were not for the supportive spirit which binds the town together.

Conceived of by local musician, Mark McCausland, produced by Eddie McCaffrey and written by Colin Broderick, ‘The Spin’ truly is an Omagh film by Omagh people.

As the shooting of the movie kicked off earlier this week, we called down to the set to see how things were coming along.

Producer Eddie, who still retains his Gallows Hill twang despite 40 years in London, said that things could not have gotten off to a better start.

“Things are never completely straightforward when you are making a film, and everything usually costs money, but the support we have received from people around the town has been second-to-none,” he began.

“Anything we have needed, we have got,” said Eddie, just at the same moment that his sister entered the room carrying a bunch of flowers which a local florist had donated to the set.

“People have given us their cars, storage space… everything,” said Eddie. “Bakeries have even been giving us buns at the end of the day to give to the cast and crew. It has been a real community effort so far. They are helping us out, and hopefully we will help them out in return with a bit of trade, and an hour-and-a-half of good entertainment when the film comes out.”

Based on the semi-autobiographical experiences of local musician and long-running UlsterHerald columnist, Mark McCausland, ‘The Spin’ follows two young record store owners on their epic quest to find an invaluable record that just might save their music store.

After chatting with Eddie, we caught up with Mark to find out how it feels to watch as his idea – first printed upon the hallowed pages of the UH about five years go – materialises before his eyes.

“I came up with the story as part of an ongoing piece for the Boneyard about five years ago, but when I tried to adapt it into a script, it turned out that I wasn’t very good at dialogue! So, I sent it to New Jersey to be rewritten by Colin Broderick, an author and filmmaker originally from Omagh who lives over there,” said Mark.

The script made the return journey across the Atlantic, and, without labouring on the details, the ball was rolling.

“People have always said my music belongs in a movie and that it is kind of cinematic, so I guess the film is, in part, a vessel for the music,” explained Mark.

“Some of the scenes are really taken from my life, so to see them played out by actors is surreal.

“I have been really busy since shooting started, but I am loving it,” reflected Mark.

Shooting will continue at various locations across, and on, the outskirts of the town for the next month. The two boys, making a rough prediction of when the film might be ready for release, said it should be available to the public by next summer.