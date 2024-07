THE sounds of Africa, hula hoop workshops and worldwide cuisine energetically filled the walls of Omagh Leisure Complex as part of a festival of music and dance to celebrate the town’s rich cultural diversity.

Hosted by Empowering Refugee and Newcomers organisation (ERANO), the ‘Fiesta Festival’, which took place on Sunday (July 7), featured multicultural dancers; jugglers; a petting zoo; a football shootout; a bouncy castle; a ball pool; henna painting; face painting along with craft stalls and food vendors.

Advertisement

There was also a number of musical acts, including songs by Zimbabwean musicians, Wilson Magwere Band, who have brought the music of Africa to Ireland, all while touring and hosting educational events across the island.

The organisers of the event, ERANO, are based in Omagh’s Community House. The organisation was first set-up in November 2021 with the goal of ensuring that new arrivals to the Fermanagh and Omagh area felt supported.

Initially designed to help Syrians fleeing the conflict in their home country, ERANO expanded to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, and the charity now aids anyone from overseas who finds themselves at a loss.

Speaking about the event, the founder of ERANO, Mary Lafferty, said, “The festival in Omagh provided an opportunity for the many multicultural communities who live in the council area to come together and celebrate their many cultures.

“The event has been supported by the National Lottery, and enables us to share and support the members of our multicultural communities who have made Fermanagh and Omagh District Council home in recent years following often difficult times in their own countries.

“For many refugees, coming into a new country and settling is very daunting process.

Advertisement

“So these events are about bringing communities together and creating new support networks as well as allowing families to get together and have some fun.

“It was a great day of music and dance.”