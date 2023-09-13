Remembering Richard Hayward at the Strule

A SPECIAL night of music and story is set to take place in the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Saturday, September 30 remembering Richard Hayward.

Featuring local folk-singers Jane Cassidy and Maurice Leyden, they will perform songs from Hayward’s vast musical repertoire alongside his biographer Paul Clements, who will help carry the mood of the music through commentary and a selection of images.

Speaking with the ‘Herald’ this week, Mr Clements said, “The idea for the show came from the biography I wrote.

Advertisement

“I suggested the idea of a Richard Hayward music show, so Maurice and Jane selected songs that they were able to work with and we took it from there.

“Throughout the show, I show a selection of photographs as we share stories and sing songs in what we have labelled between us as a ‘song-com’.

“To me, Hayward was one of the most famous men in Ireland, but sadly since his death, it seems he has longer remained the household name he once was.

“He inspired a lot of people with his work and he presented a very pleasant face of Ireland in his writing while still remaining quite the outspoken character.”

For years, Richard Hayward was one of Ireland’s best-love cultural figures.

A successful actor, director, film-maker, travel writer, musician and singer, he grew up in County Antrim but obtained a strong connection with the town of Omagh as documented in his writing.

Paul recalls a somewhat curious but admirable aspect of Hayward saying, “The thing was, is that he was what you would call an ‘All Ireland Man’ who sang many Irish ballads, but he was also a member of the Orange Order and sang a lot of those early Orange ballads also.”

Advertisement

In his later years, he took part in musical concerts in Omagh Town Hall and in one of his travel books he referred to ‘the crack of the good-hearted townspeople of Omagh’.

“His books opened up an unknown Ireland to thousands of people,” explains Mr Clements.

“The evening is a magnificent tribute to the songs which Hayward collected, sang and recorded with Decca and HMV for more than 40 years.

“He was a prolific singer who also played the harp, and his memory is now being honoured in this show featuring 22 folksongs from all over Ireland.

“Many of these songs have been lost or forgotten and now the renowned singers Jane Cassidy and Maurice Leyden have brought them back to life again through their outstanding musicianship.

“To give an example the audience will be entertained with ‘The Spinning Wheel’, ‘The Gartan Mother’s Lullaby’ and ‘The Ould Man of Killyburn Brae’, as well as many more surprises.

“For music lovers and historians this is a special night not to be missed.”

The event will take place in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on Saturday, September 30 from 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and are available now from The Strule Arts Centre Box Office.