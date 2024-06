RENOWNED Irish blues guitarist, Dom Martin, is set to play an intimate solo acoustic show in August at Dungannon’s Hill of the O’Neill.

The captivating performer first came to the world’s attention in 2019, and since then, has gone on to play sold-out shows across the UK and Ireland.

Martin is a musician’s musician, garnering famous fans throughout the world of music.

This has meant the county Antrim man has been able to play with some of the most famous faces from the world of blues and rock, including YouTuber, Chris Buck, guitar virtuoso, Joe Bonamassa, and legendary blues man, Eric Gales.

He has also won multiple awards at the UK Blues Awards and European Blues Awards, and in 2023, he was even inducted into the UK Blues Hall of Fame by legendary Canned Heat guitarist, Walter Trout.

Walter Trout who is a massive fan of the Belfast guitarist said, “Dom Martin is amazing!

“At times, he seems to be channelling the spirit of some long-gone originator of this music, while putting his modern stamp on it.

“A unique, genuine, vital artist ”

He is an extremely talented multi-award-winning performer both as a solo acoustic act (Dom Martin), and as a power rock trio (Dom Martin & Band).

At the end of 2019, Dom released his debut album, ‘Spain to Italy’, which attracted a lot of attention and promised a successful career ahead for the Irishman.

​A second and highly-reviewed studio album, ‘A Savage Life’, was released in April 2022, which cemented Dom’s place in the UK and European Blues/Rock scene, and in September 2023, he released his latest album, ‘’Buried In The Hail’, on Forty Below Records, scoring many top marks with reviewers.

This unassuming musician is the next big thing in Irish music, playing the same Belfast venues responsible for Van Morrison, Gary Moore, Brian Kennedy, Foy Vance, and many more.

In his latest tour, Martin will play several festival dates and shows throughout Ireland and the UK, including dates in London, Dublin, Cork, Derry, Warrenpoint, Armagh and other major cities and towns.

He will stop off at the Hill of The O’Neill in Dungannon on August 30, where he will play a smaller more intimate solo show.

It will give audiences a chance to see just Martin and his acoustic guitar, without his three-piece band before jetting off to play several sold out dates in Germany and Austria.

For more information and to buy tickets, you can visit www.hilloftheoneill.com/ or www.dommartin.in/tour