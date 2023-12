By Mark McKowski and Owen Colgan

Sometimes everything goes by in a blink.Before you know it, it’s a wrap.

It’s like you’re stuck on a speeding train, head against the window, watching it all zoom past without any control over anything.

You’ve become a mere spectator of your own life.

And then, other times, it’s the complete opposite.

Everything seems at a standstill.

Nothing happens.

It’s as if life has become a series of anti-climaxes and non-events.

I recently got caught in a time loop, where I lost quality hours taking a train in the wrong direction.

My stress levels began peaking when I realised I’d been travelling several dozen miles to the middle of nowhere.

It was getting late in the night, and I could feel cold wind blowing up the back of my shirt as I scrambled to find where I was going to.

But maybe there’s no such thing as a wrong direction.

Maybe that’s where the best adventures come from… getting lost. At the end of the journey, I was standing right back where I started.

I had been travelling all day, yet I had gotten absolutely nowhere.

It’s times like these you have to take a good long look in the mirror, and ask yourself: What the hell you are doing with your time on this earth?

There is no right or wrong answer. You slowly begin to realise that the destination isn’t the important part.

The journey is what it’s all about.

What lessons did you learn on that train to nowhere?

And what value can you take from it and utilise going forward?

Maybe that was the point all along, and the destination was always supposed to be square one. But, along the way, you’ve become a different beast.

A new-and-improved you.

Or, maybe I’m talking complete gibberish.

But one thing is for sure…

If you are trying to get to anywhere, and get away from somewhere, be careful you don’t end up nowhere.