SANTA Claus is coming to town folks… And the big man in red is also bringing his magical friends along for this year’s exciting Christmas lights switch-on in Omagh.

Taking place on Saturday, November 23, the magical day, organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, promises festive family activities including Christmas carols, live music and performances by local community groups, leading up to the glittering main event at 5.30pm.

Filling the air with festive spirit will also be Christmas music from local bands including St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band and well as performances from the talented pupils of Cooley Primary School.

Adding sparkle to the swtich-on celebrations, Santa’s little helper and compère, Buddy the Elf will warmly welcome everyone, before guiding crowds on an enchanting journey around the world.

Here, families will have the opportunity to see Christmas traditions from various countries, as showcased by special guest characters Moana from Hawaii, Belle from France, and Anna and Elsa from Norway. The characters will share a roster of inspiring songs and customs from their homelands before marking Santa’s great arrival.

The man himself will then make his way through the crowd joining Destiny’s Elf, a lively girl band, to lead everyone in a countdown to the spectacular Christmas Lights switch-on.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry has encouraged families to come along – and shop local.

“The Christmas Lights Switch-On in Omagh heralds the start of the festive season, bringing joy to our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the fabulously festive atmosphere in Omagh continues with the ‘Seasonal Outdoor Music’ programme featuring live performances every Saturday afternoon throughout November