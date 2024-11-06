Seán Donnelly returns home to Tyrone to perform special concert

TAKING audiences on a journey through the songs, stories and music – old and new – that have been his trademark for over 40 years of collecting is the theme of Seán Donnelly’s upcoming concert in An Creagán.

Whilst the 77-year-old folk singer, who left Killyclogher at the age of 16, never returned to live in his homeland again, he holds many fond memories of growing up in the area that would ultimately kick-start his career in music.

In the well-crafted show entitled, ‘As I Roved Out’, the award-winning singer will bring his laid-back humour and intricate guitar and mandola playing to the intimate Omagh surroundings – and he simply can’t wait.

Advertisement

“I got my first guitar at the age of 14,” Seán recounted. “I remember going to lessons every Saturday for a couple of years where I was taught by quite a famous Killclogher man – Shay Hutchinson of the Melody Aces.”

Fondly recalling some of his earliest memories of music, Seán said his father was a ‘great man for all the old traditional songs’.

“Growing up, my father was an old-time traditional singer,” he said. “Although he never made any sort of a living through it, he was a great singer and I remember people often calling to the house to hear him.

“Thanks to him, I left home with a pocket full of songs that would serve me well for the rest of my life.”

Having played some of his first gigs in Belfast, Seán said it was following his father’s passing that he ‘took a notion’ to record a couple of his old songs.

“I was up home visiting my mother shortly after my father died,” he explained. “She was bemoaning the fact that there was no singing in the house any more, so I took the notion to record a couple of the old songs he would have sang for her.”

Seán then entered the recording studio with Colum Sands of the famous Sands Family of County Down.

Advertisement

“While I was recording with Colum, his brother Tommy landed in and was listening to me.

“They both had a chat before approaching me and suggesting that I record an album for an official release, saying that what I was playing was good stuff.”

This led to the release of Seán’s debut album ‘One Day We Saw The Sun’.

“The album turned out to be a great success,” said Seán. “It really got my whole career in music started, and I was invited to perform at the Belfast Festival at Queens before going onto tour the likes of Scotland, Germany and the United States.”

wave of success

Following this wave of success, Seán was running his own shoe trade business between gigs.

But it wasn’t long until his talent was recognised by one of the most beloved radio presenters in the North.

“Unknown to me at the time, the one-and-only Gerry Anderson had heard my version of ‘The Homes of Donegal’ and he was very taken by it,” said Seán. “He had been playing the song on his radio show over-and-over again, and people were asking me if I had heard myself on the radio.”

Seán’s version of ‘The Homes of Donegal’ has been described as ‘the definite version’ by some of the biggest names in Irish folk music.

After he wrote Gerry a letter to thank him for the airplay, he received a reply in which he was invited to visit the famous presenter’s studio to perform the song live on the radio.

“That was my first of many visits to Gerry’s studio,” recalled Seán. “At that point, he essentially grabbed me by the scruff of the neck and got me back on my feet.”

This was the beginning of a strong friendship between the pair as they went onto host a series of live shows all over the North.

“I came home from Mass one Sunday and Gerry arrived to the house,” said Seán. “He had an idea for a show called ‘Tall Tales and Short Songs’ where he would tell a few old yarns and I would sing songs in between.

“For four years up until his death, we sold out venues all over the country.”

poignant moment

Seán remembers how, following Gerry’s passing, he was honoured to sing at the late DJ’s funeral.

“Gerry used to call me ‘Killyclogher’ as he thought it had a funny ring to it,” explained Seán.

“Before he passed away, he requested that ‘Wee Killyclogher’ sang ‘The Homes of Donegal’ at his funeral.

“It was one of the nicest things that ever happened to me but also one of the hardest things I have ever done.

“He was a great friend and a true gentleman.”

In recent years, Seán’s music has been inducted into the Irish National Traditional Music Archive in Dublin.

He has also received the prestigious ‘Keeper of the Tradition’ award at the Tommy Makem Festival at the City Hotel in Armagh.

“They give that award to someone who they feel has done their bit to keep old traditions alive,” explained Sean. “It’s difficult to talk about yourself after receiving an award because it sounds like you’re boasting, but when it comes down to it, I simply enjoy connecting with people with my approach to those old songs and the type of storytelling that comes with it.”

Seán Donnelly will perform his show ‘As I Roved Out’ at the An Creagán Visitor Centre on Friday, November 8 at 8pm.

You can book your tickets now by calling 028 807 61112 or emailing info@ancreagan.com.