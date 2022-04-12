Sensational headline acts confirmed for Sea Sessions Festival

With just over two months until the legendary Sea Sessions Festival kicks off, the festival organisers have announced the day-to-day breakdown for their heavy-hitting headliners

Tinie Tempah and Joel Corry will take to the stage on Friday, June 17, Kodaline up next on Saturday, June 18 and Basement Jaxx bringing the curtain down on Sunday, June 19.

Also added to the stellar line-up are a host of new acts including The Academic, Block Rockin’ Beats, HousePlants and Fia Moon.

The full line-up for Friday night includes Tinie Tempah, Joel Corry, Paul Woolford, All Tvvins, Daithí, Kneecap, Pa Sheehy, 49th & Main, Chasing Abbey, Hammer, Rachel Mae Hannon, Lea Heart, Brad Heidi, Colin Perkins and the Unsigned Sessions Winner.

On Saturday, Kodaline, Lyra, Ejeca, The Scratch, Block Rockin’ Beats, Gemma Dunleavy, Malaki, Dart, HousePlants, Kynsy, Monjola, N.O.A.H, Scattered Ashes, THUMPER, True Tides and Chloé Robinson will all perform.

And the fun doesn’t stop as the festival comes to an end with Basement Jaxx, The Academic, Jamie Webster, Goldie, David Keenan, Welshy, Wyvern Lingo, Bobbi Arlo, Aby Coulibaly, Joel Culpepper, Yasmin Gardezi, Melter, Fia Moon, Anna Mullarkey, Pastiche and Shiv performing on the Sunday night.

As always, mighty MC Jerry Fish will be on hand all weekend to keep stirring up the fun.

Festival director Ray O’Donoghue explained “We literally can’t wait to get back at it. It’s been a long three years since the last festival and we felt with this lineup it’s going to be something special. With loads more acts and some top headliners like Joel Corry, Tinie Tempah, Kodaline and Basement Jaxx we think the summer of 2022 is going to be one to remember.”

This will be the 13th Sea Sessions Festival having started way back in 2008. The last seven festivals have sold out and with so much pent up demand 2022 looks on track to sell out early. The whole party takes place in the centre of the surfing capital of Ireland, Bundoran, right by the beach and has hosted some of the biggest international acts on the circuit including the likes of Primal Scream, Bastille, Dermot Kennedy, Paul Weller, Clean Bandit and Picture This to name but a few.

Alongside music there’s also Ireland’s biggest Surf Comp’, Skating, BMX, Graffiti, Beach Sports and much more packed into the three full days of partying.