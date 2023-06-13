Shout the Count announce first headline show

The Cookstown Rock and Blues Showcase have played host to some of Ireland’s finest rock and blues bands over the last few years, and they are now preparing to showcase some of Mid Ulster’s finest home- grown talent as they welcome ‘Shout the Count’ on July 8 to the Railway Bar.

Consisting of Decky Corr on guitar and vocals, Conaill Doherty on guitar, Ciaran McNally on bass and Charlie Farrell on drums, the Mid Ulster based rock band have just recently finished up recording their debut EP which is set to be released in the near future.

Lead singer, Decky Corr, said, “We have some brilliant supporting acts lined up, all local, for what is sure to be an excellent night of good music and good vibes, so make sure you don’t miss it.”

Support on the night will come from Cookstown based metal and punk band, Cemetery Sunday, as well as the notorious guitar-strumming, party-starting Irish folk inspired trio, Skin the Goat.

Doors will open at 7.30pm with a £5 admission fee.