Sion kids enjoy Echo Echo dance workshop

AN innovative and inspirational dance project incorporating interpretative dance, which took place in Sion Mills last Saturday, has brought delight to the creative dance fans who took part.

Brought to life by the Derry-based dance studio, ‘Echo Echo’, the ‘Let’s Dance’ initiative for all the family featured improvisational performance and dancing workshops.

The event opened with a special performance by Echo Echo ensemble members – including associate artistic director, Ayesha Mailey alongside Kelly Quigley, Zoe Ramsey and Tonya Sheina – before the audience had their chance to shine with their own artistic dance endeavours.

Advertisement

Music was provided by Amanda Koser, Joleen McLaughlin and Stephanie Pawula.

Speaking out about the workshop, Echo Echo member, Kelly Quigley, explained that ‘interpretive dance’ is ‘a structured, improvsational way of moving collaboratively and interactively’.

“We encouraged the individual to move in whatever way they felt like; and we structured that movement so that they could pass it onto the next person, and let the movement flow.

“We hope that the workshops give a sense of community and well-being, both physical and emotional, to the participants no matter their age.

“We just want to get as many people as possible moving to feel the benefits.”

The workshops became a reality through funding received by the group from the ‘National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP)’.