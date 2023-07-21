Sion kids enjoy Echo Echo dance workshop

AN innovative and inspirational dance project incorporating interpretative dance, which took place in Sion Mills last Saturday, has brought delight to the creative dance fans who took part.
Brought to life by the Derry-based dance studio, ‘Echo Echo’, the ‘Let’s Dance’ initiative for all the family featured improvisational performance and dancing workshops.
The event opened with a special performance by Echo Echo ensemble members – including associate artistic director, Ayesha Mailey alongside Kelly Quigley, Zoe Ramsey and Tonya Sheina – before the audience had their chance to shine with their own artistic dance endeavours.
Advertisement
Music was provided by Amanda Koser, Joleen McLaughlin and Stephanie Pawula.
Speaking out about the workshop, Echo Echo member, Kelly Quigley, explained that ‘interpretive dance’ is ‘a structured, improvsational way of moving collaboratively and interactively’.
“We encouraged the individual to move in whatever way they felt like; and we structured that movement so that they could pass it onto the next person, and let the movement flow.
“We hope that the workshops give a sense of community and well-being, both physical and emotional, to the participants no matter their age.
“We just want to get as many people as possible moving to feel the benefits.”
The workshops became a reality through funding received by the group from the ‘National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP)’.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.