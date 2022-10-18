St Mungo’s are back with a ladies team

ST Mungo’s GAA football club are back for the final part of the hilarious trilogy starring Donaghmore’s Conor Grimes and his sidekick Alan McKee, with the irrepressible Caroline Curran.
It will be performed at the Craic Theatre, Coalisland on Friday week (October 21) and the Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore a fortnight later on November 5.
It was perhaps inevitable that Ladies Football, the fastest growing sport in the country, would come to little Luganulk. However in their research, Conor and Alan discovered that Ladies Football was welcomed in many clubs “as long as they knew their place!” The result is another fall down funny show as the audience perhaps identifies with what is going on. It is a guaranteed night of laughs!
The GAA football club are content with their mid-table second division survivors’ status when Dearbhla McDermott asks St Mungo’s if she can set up a ladies team. The chairman can’t really say no; she’s his god-daughter after all. So long as it doesn’t affect the men’s team, of course.
And so unfolds an inevitable war of training pitch availability disputes, mini-bus bust-ups and summits about the state of the toilets. And many, many cups of tea. But the biggest problem is: The women are beginning to get better than the men. Seems that the ladies are not here just to take part; they’re here to take over. Something’s got to crack!
“The play is what it says on the tin,” said Conor. “The females come to the men and ask to set up a Ladies team. Then a lady gets on the committee as is her right but that’s the start of the problems.”
Conor explained that on talking to Ladies from GAA clubs, they spoke of not being second class citizens, nor indeed third class but fifth class when it came to the allocation of training slots and use of facilities, after the footballers and hurlers.
“We have teamed up with Caroline, who is top class. She is best known for her performances in ‘50 Shades of Red, White and Blue’ and is a very funny actress,” Conor continued.I am really looking forward to going back to the Craic Theatre. It is really atmospheric and one of the top venues in the North for actors”.
The show commences at 8pm on Friday, October 21. Tickets are £15 and can be purchased by logging onto the Craic Theatre website.
St Mungo’s the Ladies is also coming to the Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore on Friday, November 5.