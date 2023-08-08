Star-studded line-up announced for festival at Glenpark Estate

Jivers and dancers, mark your calendars and get your stetsons ready, as the line-up for the September edition of ‘Beattie’s Country Music Fest’ has been announced.

Taking place at the Glenpark Easte, the star-studded open-air event will feature some of the biggest acts on the Irish music circuit, and it will descend upon the quiet village of Gortin on September 9. Headlining the entertainment extravaganza will be The Tumbling Paddies, who, from humble Fermanagh beginnings, have steadily grown to become one of Ireland’s most sought-after entertainers.

Full of renowned musicians, each member of the group have previously been awarded medals for being All-Ireland Fleadh Champions.

Joining them on stage will be The Logues. The five-piece Castlederg outfit are well-known, and much-loved for their style and raucous performances.

Audiences will be in for a treat as the band, who has played gigs throughout Ireland, Britain, America and Europe, get ready to perform a range of familiar hits and some original songs with great energy and enthusiasm.

This is the second annual Beattie Country Music Fest to-date at the Glenpark Estate, named after its owner, Richard Beattie.

At the previous event, country music fans came from across Ireland to the grounds of the Estate to dance and enjoy their favourite artists, such as Mike Denver, Derek Ryan and Jonny Brady.

However, it is looking likely that next month’s event will be just as successful as its predecessor, as it will also feature a who’s who of top Irish country music, with acts further acts including Jimmy Buckley; Jim Devine; Claudia Buckley; Paul Kelly and Omagh’s own Barry Kirwan set to keep audiences entertained all evening long.

There will be food and drink stalls on site, with gates opening at 4pm and the event finishing at midnight.

l Early Bird tickets are on sale now at ‘beattiesevents.com’. However, you can also pick them up directly at the Glenpark Estate.