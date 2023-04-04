Stendhal Festival announces star-studded line-up

The line-up has been announced for this year’s star-studded Stendhal Festival in Limavady, with headliners including Newton Faulkner and the legendary Wailers.

Stendahl Festival is fast-becoming the premier music and arts festival in the North.

The Co Derry event was founded in 2011, and it has grown from strength-to-strength.

Advertisement

The festival has played host to some of the biggest acts in Irish and international music.

This year’s line-up is a real mix of music and arts for the whole family to enjoy.

Headlining the event is the legendary Wailers. The band is a mix of original members who backed the legendary Bob Marley, along with family members of the band, and new musicians from across the globe.

Paying homage to their former leader, Bob Marley, the Wailers play songs from the reggae artists’ song book, as well as other ska and reggaeton hits.

Another headliner is an acoustic singer-songwriter, Newton Faulkner.

The English musician rose to prominence in the late 2000s, having enjoyed success with a number of songs in the UK charts, including his dark and atmospheric cover of the Massive Attack classic, ‘Teardrop’, and his top ten hit, ‘Dream Catch Me’.

They will be joined by previous headliners, Indie rock outfit, Turin Brake – known by a certain vintage of patron for their hit song, ‘Pain Killer’ – as well as Hughey Morgan of BBC Radio Six, who will be performing a DJ set.

Advertisement

There is also a stellar array of some of the best talent Ireland has to offer, including sets from popular Kildare rock band, Bell x1, and Derry-based folk singer, Cara Dillon.

Visitors to the Ballymully Cottage Farm can also see some of Ireland’s best young and up-and-coming music acts. This includes Derry singer-songwriter, Roe, who is fresh from a tour supporting Snow Patrol and Kodaline.

An array of some of the best Irish and UK-based stand-up comedians will further take to the stage, complementing an already exceptional line-up of entertainment, so make sure you secure your ticket now for the summer festival now.

Tickets are available from the Stendhal Festival website and Ticketmaster.com.