LOCAL crime fiction fans are in for a treat in the New Year after acclaimed author Brian McGilloway unveiled details for his latest novel, ‘The Ones You Least Suspect.’

Scheduled for release in May next, the book marks a standalone addition to the Strabane man’s rich crime-fiction universe, known for the Ben Devlin and Lucy Black series.

This time, Brian introduces readers to Katie, a Derry woman whose quiet life working at O’Reilly’s pub and raising her daughter, Hope, is upended when two detectives pressure her to become an informant.

“The book has been written and edited so, barring the release itself, there isn’t much more I can do at this point,” Brian remarked this week. “I’m kind of glad to get it finished really; just waiting on the proof copies now.”

Can Brian look forward to a well-earned rest now?

“Definitely not. I’m always working on something and have a few things on the go outside of my books right now,” he said. “I can let this book go for now until it comes out in May… but I have more than enough to keep me occupied until then.”

Brian admits he already has his next book in mind although he further admits he doesn’t know exactly what it’ll be; it depends on the ideas that flood into his mind.

Talking about the process, Brian offered, “I get ideas all the time but the trick is knowing which ones would have the legs to become a novel. You might come up with an idea that, once you begin writing, it could end up a short story or a novella but the best ideas have multiple avenues you can take characters down to make it into a novel length idea.”

– ‘The Ones You Least Suspect’ is available for pre-order on Amazon, Waterstones and all reputable book stores.