A PACKED programme of events is planned to mark Ulster-Scots Language Week across Derry city and Strabane.

The week-long programme running from November 25-29, includes engaging talks, creative writing workshops, language learning events and short digital films.

Encouraging people to get involved Pól Ó Frighil, from Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Languages Team, said, “We are very excited to reveal our plans to celebrate Ulster Scots Language Week 2024. From lunchtime lectures to short-films you can enjoy at your leisure, we have tried to make the programme accessible and interesting for a wide-range of people.

Advertisement

“So, whether you just have a wheen o words, speak tha hamely tongue daily, or are just curious about the Ulster-Scots language, this year’s programme has something for you. I hope everyone takes this opportunity to learn a little bit more about the Ulster-Scots Language and to celebrate the unique contribution it makes to life across our City and District.”

The week will begin with a talk by poet and novelist Meagan Jennet in the Tower Museum at 1pm on Monday, November 25. In ‘Mountain Talk: Searching for Appalachian roots in Ulster Scots’, Meagan explores the presence of Ulster Scots in southern Appalachian speech. A native of Virginia Blue Ridge, she asks ‘Where might Ulster Scots reside in the Virginian mouth.’

The programme is kindly supported by The Ulster-Scots Agency. All events are free, but booking is essential for in-person events. To book your place contact ulsterscots@derrystrabane.com or call (028) 71376 579.

l For the latest updates and to access the digital events, which will be available from Monday November 25, go to www.derrystrabane.com/ulsterscots