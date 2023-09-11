Strabane handpan player launches EP of original music at the Alley Theatre

A TALENTED local handpan player who went viral on social media while playing his unique form of ‘tribal sonic funk’ music will be releasing his new EP later this month.

Singer-songwriter, Micheál Ó Dálaigh will play his all-new original music, which was written and recorded over lockdown, at the Alley Theatre on Friday, September 29.

Micheál first started learning music at the age of 11, but his journey with the handpan instrument began after attending an inspirational five-day Shamanic Retreat in 2018 where he heard one live for the very first time.

Reminding him of the harp or the Native American wooden flute, he fell in love with its relaxing, mesmerising and therapeutic sound there and then.

The handpan is a fairly-new musical instrument that has gained massive popularity due to its ethereal, uncommon, and almost-mystical nature.

These are handcrafted instruments, and their shapes are also unique; mostly resembling a turtle shell or a UFO. They are played by striking different sections of the instrument which produce multiple notes.

The following year, Micheál acquired one and never looked back.

He started busking with it in Derry during the lockdowns when people were not getting out to live music events, and the public responded with such appreciation, that it had him in awe.

Micheál first came to attention across the North after a Facebook video of him playing became a hit, with more than 100,000 views and 1,000s of people interacting.

Micheál knew, then, that his music had a platform to be heard, and would be enjoyed by many, and the rest, as they say is history.

Micheál will be supported by Bubba Shakespeare, who will perform his unique music which blends comedy, rap and spirituality.

What’s more, before the music begins, there will be a poetry reading by Edward Durand.

l Tickets are £8, and they are available at the Alley Theatre, Strabane, website, or, alternatively, you can call 02871384444 to book your place in the audience today.