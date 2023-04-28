Strabane man bids to see if he is ‘Ireland’s Smartest’

STRABANE Chronicle journalist and our resident movie reviewer Paul McElwee, will take to our screens this Sunday to compete in a new quiz show ‘Ireland’s Smartest’ on RTÉ One.

This will not be the veteran quizzer’s first appearance on the silver screen having competed on various TV quiz shows in the past including Beat The Chasers, 15 to 1 and short the lived Channel Four show The Question Jury.

Paul said he was very excited to compete in the new quiz show against a slew of seasoned quizzers and find out if he is one of ‘Ireland’s Smartest’.

Paul told WeAreTyrone, “We filmed in the TV3 studios outside Dublin over a weekend at the beginning of March, I was in a hotel in Tallaght. It was me along with eight other people. I knew very little about it, except the format. I only found out the day before that Claire Byrne would be the host! I was there on the second day’s filming. It was great fun and I loved competing.

“It was nice to meet new people as well, all seasoned quizzers a bit like myself.”

Paul said he was ‘sworn to secrecy’ regarding his results.

Paul’s episode of ‘Ireland’s Smartest’ will air this Sunday at 7:30pm on RTÉ one and will also be available on the RTÉ Player.