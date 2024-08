A STRABANE rapper who goes by the stage name DK has said his family’s strong musical roots inspired him to return to creating and performing hip-hop tunes.

On either side of Darragh Kelly’s family tree, there are well-known players and performers. His mum, Mary Deery, originally from Ballybofey, is a talented singer and guitarist, while her parents, Vivian and the late Mae, were also gifted musicians.

Darragh’s father is Bernard Kelly, from Crossroads, Killygordon. He’s a past All-Ireland champion accordion player and the son of master fiddler, Francie, who is still alive and well.

Advertisement

While Darragh was given a fiddle at a young age and taught by his grandfather how to play, it was hearing rap music for the first time that inspired his initial steps into songwriting.

And, after buying his first Ludacris CD at aged 11, he was enthralled by hip hop and began to write his own songs.

“My Granda put a fiddle in my hands at the age of four but I never really cared about traditional music. It wasn’t until I heard rap music on the radio that I began to care about making my own songs,” Darragh said.

“I started writing my own raps from that age and I’ve being doing it ever since. I had my first gig at 16 in Strabane and 17 years later, I am still performing.”

The Strabane MC said that he took a break from music during Covid and removed his social media pages, but, as of last month, he has returned to Instagram and will be releasing all of his previously recorded album on streaming services.

He has also made a call to local venues to support local live music stating that there aren’t enough places to perform in.

Advertisement

Darragh said, “I would like to thank all the venues over the years I’ve been able to perform in. Recently, I performed in the Balor Theatre through the ‘Ghostlight Sessions’ which promote local people making original music.

“There is nowhere near enough places for musicians who want to play their own music. If we want to rebuild the music scene after Covid decimated it, we need more places where people can perform.”

For more information on Darragh’s music, you can visit his Instagram page at dkproductions534.