Strabane singer-songwriter returns to stage with new synth sounds

A popular Strabane singer-songwriter will be returning to the stage with an arsenal of brand new songs, laced with smooth synth and electro beats.

Performing under the name ‘Heathen Choir’, Strabane musician and producer, Darren Doherty simply ‘can’t wait’ to present his unique one-man show, ‘The Life & Times of Me’, as part of a string of dates across Ireland.

In the past, Darren has performed alongside Paul Brady, Bap Kennedy, Fight Like Apes and The 4 of Us, and the creative Strabane man has continually reinvented and reinterpreted itself to ensure that his works remain both fresh, original and authentic.

As can be expected, Darren will soon be presenting his brand new material in an eclectic and innovative fashion using loops and samples to create an atmospheric soundscape, while his overall sound design promises to highlight his truly innovative way of performing.

Despite the fact that Darren will be performing solo, audiences should keep in mind that this is no regular acoustic show. The ‘Heathen Choir’ project has been inspired by ‘90s alternative rock acts like REM, Counting Crows, Alanis Morrisette and Oasis, but with a modern, electronic twist.

Meanwhile, he will be supported in this short run of performances by popular Belfast singer-songwriter, Rory Nellis. Rory is one of the North’s most respected working singer-songwriters, often performing all across the 32 counties.

Rory’s music is a mix of folk-pop and Indie-rock, stemming from musings on life, death, relationships and politics, and he is a surefire hit for fans of Wilco, Villagers and Duke Special.

Darren and Rory will be playing three venues across the North in September and October, including a show in Ballybofey at the Ballor Theatre on September 15, along with two shows in Down, one in Fealty’s Bangor on September 23, and Newtownards Town Hall on October 20.

Tickets are available now from ‘eventbrite.com’, and by contacting Heathen Choir on Facebook.

You can also listen to Heathen Choir on all streaming services and Band Camp.