Fans of Coldplay are in for a treat this September as the award-winning tribute band Coldplace is set to perform at the Alley Theatre in Strabane.

Scheduled for September 17, the show promises an electrifying experience that captures the essence of a live Coldplay performance.

Coldplace has carved out a stellar reputation in the tribute scene, with over 12 years of experience and more than 600 gigs under their belt. Their extensive touring has taken them across the UK and into over 20 countries worldwide.

Known for their high-quality performances, the band has become a staple in many of the UK and Ireland’s top tribute venues, often earning repeat bookings year after year.

The band’s commitment to authenticity and excellence has led them to appear on major platforms such as Sky News, BBC Radio One and Two, and The Gadget Show. They have also graced the stages of major festivals, sharing the spotlight with renowned artists including Bob Geldof, KT Tunstall, Ringo Starr, The Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, and Roxette.

What sets Coldplace apart is their meticulous attention to detail in replicating Coldplay’s music, visuals, energy, and atmosphere.

Their goal is to provide an experience that feels as close as possible to a real Coldplay concert.

This dedication is evident in their performances, which range from small club gigs to large festivals, corporate events, and private parties.

They have played for audiences of all sizes, from intimate gatherings to crowds exceeding 50,000 people.

Coldplace’s impressive festival resume includes headlining spots at some of the largest tribute festivals in Europe, such as Mathew Street Festivals, Bospop in the Netherlands, Glastonbudget, and the legendary Fake Festivals.

For fans eager to witness this remarkable tribute act, tickets for the September 17 show at the Alley Theatre are available now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.alley-theatre.com. Additionally, you can stay updated by following Coldplace on their social media channels.