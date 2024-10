By Laura O’Neill

STRABANE’S popular men’s project, Music to Your Ears has been granted funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to provide further music-based workshops in the town.

The self-help mental health project for men aged over 55 was originally created during the Covid pandemic to tackle isolation. Now, the well established group of around 40 men based in the Alley Theatre offers tuition on instruments, singing, drama and performance skills.

The initiative is designed to help combat social isolation, loneliness and to promote self-expression. Positive health and well-being are at its forefront. The group has also become a point of contact and support for many who might otherwise be left on the fringes of the community.

It is run by local songwriters, including Mickey Joe Harte who previously represented Ireland at Eurovision and participants often produce many live shows in theatres throughout the Strabane and Derry areas. These along with their online performances can be viewed on their Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the group said, “The funding comes as a great endorsement to the project’s progressive work in bringing people from different backgrounds together with different skill levels. The scheme has allowed people to showcase talents they may have thought were long forgotten.

“The group is constantly evolving to widen their programme and to reach out to those who may find it difficult to take the first step. New members are always welcome and are made feel at ease very quickly by all involved.”

Workshops will commence on Tuesday October 15 from 2pm-4pm at Strabane Library.

For more information contact Terry Mc Cafferty on 07780754792 or email mtyestrabane@gmail.com