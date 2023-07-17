Student talent shines at evening of music and song in Dungannon

A star-studded night of music and song took place at Integrated College Dungannon featuring students from across all year groups.

The ever-popular event, titled ‘Evening of Music and Song’, was co-ordinated by Paula Daly, head of Music and Performing Arts.

Advertisement

Parents, students past and present, staff and local community filled the College’s assembly hall for what is one of the school’s most popular events.

The students entertained a captive audience, who enjoyed a repertoire of song and dance.

Speaking at the event, Miss Daly said, “We are immensely proud of our students here at Integrated College Dungannon, and we are thrilled to showcase their impressive range of talent.”

In addition to the Drama, Music and Performing Arts classes provided by the College, the department has eight peripatetic music tutors who offer an extensive range of tuition in singing, guitar, woodwind, brass, strings, piano and drums.

Thanking everyone involved, Miss Daly said, “We are grateful to all of the tutors, parents and guardians of the students for the unfailing support they give to the students and the department across the academic year.”

Advertisement

Plans are already underway for a range of Music and Performing Arts events in the new school year, and the College looks forward to nurturing and celebrating the talents of students at Integrated College Dungannon.