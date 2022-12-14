Submissions are now for performers at Stendhal Festival

Artists, bands and performers roll up – as Stendhal Festival has announced that submissions by those who wish to take part in the 2023 installment of the largest independent music and arts festival in Northern Ireland are open now.

Submissions for all types of performers can be made via the event website www.stendhalfestival.com, and the process will remain live until January 2, 2023.

Festival director, Ross Parkhill, says that finding local talent is the part of the festival he looks forward to the most every year.

Advertisement

“Every year, we get hundreds and hundreds of submissions,” he said, “This means that we get to discover hundreds of new bands, artists and performers, as we look to provide a platform for the best new acts around the UK and Ireland.

“The submission process has, in the past, brought acts such as Ryan McMullan, SOAK, The Wood Burning Savages, ROE, No Oil Paintings, and Joshua Burnside to our attention.

“So it’s always exciting to see what comes through every year.

“We love to see as wide a variety of acts apply as possible,” he added.

“These include acts that have just started up, to more established bands who haven’t played the festival yet, and even artists that have played before, and want to come back.

“We want to hear from everyone and anyone that can make our programme as good as it possibly can be.

“And this doesn’t just include music: If you are a performer of any kind, please let us know about what you do.”

Advertisement

“We have already had a lot of inquiries with regards to acts getting on the bill next year so don’t miss your chance to make it happen now that the submission process is open,” he concluded. “Please get your submissions in before January 2, because any applications received after this date will not be considered for 2023.”

l Stendhal Festival takes place across July 6, 7 and 8, 2023.

l Early bird tickets to the event are on sale now at: ‘www.stendhalfestival.com’,