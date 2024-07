Omagh’s Subterranean Community Cinema (SCC) is offering film enthusiasts a golden opportunity to tap into a rich vein of classic and cult films this summer.

Located in the atmospheric basement of Community House, this non-profit, volunteer-driven cinema club is more than just a place to watch movies; SCC is made up of a number of local movie-obsessed volunteers from the Omagh and surrounding area with a passion for films and bringing under-seen gems to a new and local audience.

STAND BY ME

Kicking off the season on July 26 is the ‘80s classic ‘Stand By Me,’ a heartwarming coming-of-age story that has resonated with audiences down through the years. The plot revolves around a group of young boys who go looking for a missing teenager’s body. Wanting to be heroes in each other’s and their hometown’s eyes, they set out on an unforgettable two-day trek that turns into an odyssey of self-discovery.

BIG BANANA FEET

The second screening is on Saturday, August 3 and is ‘Big Banana Feet’, a documentary capturing Billy Connolly on and off stage during his 1975 tour of Ireland. Ultimately it provides a captivating record of the Big Yin at a time when he was right on the cusp of international stardom.

WITHNAIL AND I

On Friday, August 23 the community cinema will be showing British cult classic film ‘Withnail and I’. Two out-of-work actors – the anxious, luckless Marwood (Paul McGann) and his acerbic, alcoholic friend, Withnail (Richard E Grant) – spend their days drifting between their squalid flat, the unemployment office and the pub. When they take a holiday “by mistake” at the country house of Withnail’s flamboyantly gay uncle, Monty (Richard Griffiths), they encounter the unpleasant side of the English countryside: Tedium, terrifying locals and torrential rain.

THE GODFATHER II

One of the greatest films of all time The Godfather Part II will be screened on Friday, September 6.

The compelling sequel to The Godfather, Part II compares the life of Corleone father and son. It traces the problems of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in 1958 and that of a young immigrant Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) in 1917’s Hell’s Kitchen. Michael survives many misfortunes while Vito is introduced to a life of crime.

GREASE

The final film of the programme is a showing of the John Travola and Olivia Newton-John classic musicial Grease on Friday, September 20.

l For more information on the Subterranean Community Cinema summer programme visit their social media page and tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk