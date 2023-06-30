Tales of the expected

Trust me. I am not like the average man. I have my insanities. And I do not have time for things that have no soul.

I exist on another dimension.

There are only a few others who live here.

And they don’t wish to be bothered any more than I do.

It is a lonely existence.

A desolate landscape.

But I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Tunnel vision; eyes fixed on the end goal.

No compromise.

No distractions.

You remain on your path.

You chose long ago not to hear the buzzing noise that surrounds you.

You have learned how to shut it out.

You’ve become an expert at it…

It is your finest art.

You only listen to the great within.

Which is actually everywhere if you listen hard enough.

It’s all around you.

You only listen to what you know you know, even if you don’t know what that is.

You just know.

This is what guides you; shows you the way.

The path reveals itself, and you relentlessly forge ahead.

On a never ending search.

A hunt.

You aren’t exactly sure what it is you are trying to grasp, but you are certain that you’ll know what it is when you find it.

The search will continue.

Until death…

And beyond.

This is what the ordinary world will never understand.

There is no point in trying to explain it to those who need it explained.

You are only wasting your energy.

It is the unexplainable.

You either know or you don’t.

You dance the dance of death through life.

Play with fire.

Walk the tightrope, and balance light with dark.

Toying with the fates.

Rolling the dice, and shuffling the deck at every turn.

You embrace your madnesses and use them as your greatest strengths.

The secret weapon in your arsenal.