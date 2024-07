By Sarah Devlin

‘IT’S Been a Long Time Coming’ she sang, as the dancers floated out onto the stage with their big, floaty, petal-type costumes.

And all of a sudden, a year after the concert was first announced, an eternity after the clock had ticked off the seconds on the big screen, there she was: Taylor Swift was on the stage of the Aviva stadium in Dublin.

Advertisement

It really had been a long time coming, or at least it had felt that way. A year had been a long time to wait, especially since tickets were harder to find than crocks of gold at the end of the rainbow. Too many friendship bracelets had been made, the outfits had been bought and bedazzled and now was the event we had all been waiting for.

Miss Americana was here in the flesh. As the roar of the crowd echoed around the stadium, it was clear I wasn’t the only person enjoying the moment. It really had been a long time coming.

“My name is Taylor and I’ll be your host for this evening,” she said before breaking into ‘Lover’ and the swell of noise rose again.

Sparkling in pink, Taylor had opened with ‘Miss Americana’ and ‘The Heartbreak Prince’ and now we were already at song number five and the concert was flying past.

After ‘Lover’ came ‘Fearless’ and then ‘You Belong With Me’. Everyone knew every word she was singing and even in the harmonies.

‘Love Story’ came next and then it was time to jump into Red and the giving away of the ‘22 Hat’. The lucky little girl was dressed in the 22 outfit and was beside herself with excitement as Taylor skipped down the stage to greet her with a huge hug and to give her the signed hat. A memory of a lifetime.

Advertisement

Continuing with the Red Album Taylor started into ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and all eyes were on the most loved dancer who yelled mid-song ‘Póg mo thóin’, the crowd went wild.

Next came ‘Speak Now’, Taylor was a vision in a floaty purple ball gown and sang ‘Enchanted’. This was swiftly followed by snakes slithering on the screen behind and Taylor emerging in the epic ‘Reputation’ outfit.

The hits and the outfits kept coming and, after ‘Champagne Problems’, the crowd was so appreciative Taylor took a moment, standing up from the piano and clutching her heart. She seemed as touched as we were with the response to the songs. During the Folklore / Evermore era, Taylor also complimented Irish people as being unmatched storytellers and they have ‘the best accents’.

And once again, the crowd went wild.

Stand-out moments were coming thick and fast. ‘Shake It Off’ had everyone on their feet and then the surprise songs did’tt disappoint. ‘State of Grace’ mashed up with ‘You’re on Your Own Kid’ felt as though it was made for the occasion and then ‘Sweet Nothing’ on the piano (which mentions Co Wicklow) was combined with ‘Hoax’, two songs beloved of fans.

And then we were into the final moments.

“I’m gonna give you one final song,” Taylor announced and then it was headlong into the iconic ‘Karma’. Fireworks exploded above the stadium and soon after rainbow confetti seemed to float down out of the clear sky.

And then it was over (*sad face*).

Taylor sank down into the stage waving and the biggest roar of the night was reserved for her farewell.

It had been a long time coming but the feelings would last even longer.