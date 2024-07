Save the date, folks, as the annual ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ is returning to the Grange Park, Omagh, later this month, and the free-of-charge event will feature storytelling, games and activities in adorable abundance.

Taking place on Saturday, July 27 July from 1pm to 4pm, those attending can look forward to hearing Jimmy Kennedy’s iconic ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ song and more classics performed by St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band, and Tom Sweeney’s ‘Tots and Teddy’ singalong for everyone to join in.

There will also be a mini-beast hunt, butterfly trail competition with a Teddy Bear Trail, characters, and face painting.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr John McClaughry, has encouraged residents and visitors of all ages to come along on the day.

“The council is committed to delivering the best quality experience for those who live in and visit our district,” he said.

“It is fantastic to have such an impressive programme of entertainment on offer for all to enjoy throughout the summer months.”

OUTDOOR MUSIC

A ‘Seasonal Outdoor Music Programme’ will also take place on Sundays at the Grange Park, Omagh.

Running from 1-3pm throughout the months of July and August, visitors will be able to enjoy live performances from musicians, bands and singers.

There are a number of summer events taking place at various council venues and facilities.

Further information including cost and booking details is available by visiting the venue website or contacting the venue directly.

Meanwhile, the Ardhowen Theatre and Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, both have a packed programme of shows and performances and a range of workshops for children and young people this summer.

ECHOES OF SUMMER

A range of events is also set to take place at the Marble Arch Caves, including ‘Echoes of Summer’ on Sunday, July 21, which will offer guests a unique experience with local Caritas Chamber Choir performing a selection of classical to contemporary music in the cave.

In addition, visitors to the Marble Arch Caves can enjoy 15 per-cent off Guided Cave Tour tickets when travelling to the venue via the Summer Translink Service, which departs weekdays throughout the summer from Enniskillen Bus Station.

