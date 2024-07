THE streets of Dromore were packed with thousands of people for this year’s Ulster Fleadh, which came to a close yesterday (Sunday).

This was the third time in a row the Tyrone town had hosted the annual event, which is the largest annual celebration of Irish music and culture in the North.

According to the Fleadh’s organisers, this was the best-attended of the three, with in the region of 30,000 spectators enjoying the festivities.

Some of the highlights of this year’s jam-packed roster of performances included a concert by renowned bouzouki player and singer Daiori Farrell, who performed at the Dromore Sports Complex.

All- Ireland senior winners, the much-loved and hugely popular Knockmore Ceili Band, reunited for a special appearance on the tenth anniversary of their triumph.

There were also performances yesterday evening from two local acts, the Blackwater Ceili Band and the Whistlin Donkeys. These two bands regularly sell out venues right across Ireland.

Ulster Fleadh coordinator, James McCaffrey, thanked everyone who attended the event.

Mr McCaffrey said, “This is the third year of Dromore hosting the Ulster Fleadh and it was the best attended.

“There were in the region of 30,000 people across the week who enjoyed some fantastic music.

“I would like to thank all the local businesses in the village who supported as well as Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Dromore Comhaltas for helping to make the event so successful.”