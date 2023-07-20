Terrific Tyrone radio special to air on Sunday

TYRONE’S towering identity and culture will be explored on RTÉ Radio 1’s The County Measure on Sunday.

Join writer and broadcaster Vincent Woods as he traverses Tyrone on July, 23 at 10am, uncovering the vibrant arts, sports, history, heritage and diverse communities of Co. Tyrone.

From Davagh Forest’s outstanding OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, the comedy craic in Omagh, to the Atlantic lampreys of Castlederg, Vincent takes a measure of all that the “Red Hand County” has to offer.

On the historic Hill of The O’Neill Vincent chats with broadcaster Lynette Fay about the old and new cultures of the county, while on the market square of Dungannon, Vincent meets the thriving East Timorese community of Tyrone.

New and exclusive work will feature in the programme from Tyrone talent. Michelle Gallen, the acclaimed author of “Big Girl, Small Town” and “Factory Girls” reveals a new piece of writing on The County Measure. A fresh and original song will also debut from Niall Hanna, the Derrytresk singer and songwriter.

The County Measure is a landmark RTÉ Radio 1 series that explores the identity and communities of Ireland’s 32 counties.

The County Measure: Tyrone will be broadcast on Sunday July, 23 at 10am on RTÉ Radio 1. The series previously visited several counties including Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Galway.

You can listen back to the series on www.rte.ie/radio/radio1/the-county-measure