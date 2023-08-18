The Cornershop Prophets

A group of well-known local musicians has come together to host a show comprising of only original music.

‘Corner Shop Prophets’ is the brainchild of Lifford singer-songwriter Adam McGinley who said he wanted to showcase some of the best and most talented musicians the north west has to offer.

Taking place at the Alley Theatre in Strabane next month, the event will see each performer take to the stage with just an acoustic guitar or a piano as they play a set of their own original material.

Most of the performers earn a living playing covers in bars every weekend and as such, ‘Corner Shop Prophets’ is regarded as a space where they can perform their own original material

The list of performers is still being finalised however already announced is Cheryl-Anne McEvoy, Daniel Ferguson, Ryan Ward, Dylan McCrossan and Adam McGinley himself.

Speaking this week, Adam said that the night in September will be a unique opportunity for so many working musicians to perform the material they truly love to play.

He said, “I was speaking to staff at the Alley Theatre and at the council about putting on this event because I’ve always thought that people who play every weekend in bars needed a space to play their own original music.

“Audiences do get to see these talented musicians but they don’t get to see them playing the music they love.

“Corner Shop Prophets gives us an opportunity to highlight what I believe are some of the most talented musician in the north west.

“I know it will be a great night and the line-up will continue to get more and more stacked.”

Tickets for the event on September 28 at the Alley Theatre are available for preorder from the Alley website alleytheatre.com