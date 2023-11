There will be a distinct Indian flavour about Tyrone this weekend, thanks to the colourful Diwali celebrations.

Taking place at St Pat’s Hall in Strabane on Saturday and hosted by Strabane Ethnic Communities Association (SECA), the event will feature music, dancing and celebratory food.

Known as The Festival of Lights, Diwali runs from mid-October through to mid-November and is one of the most important of all festivals for Hindus and Sikhs. While steeped in religion, Diwali signifies the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Advertisement

Saturday’s event will include activities such as workshops in henna art and sari tying, a fashion show for Indian cultural wear, dance performances to conventional music, and finally a traditional Indian feast, supplied by local restaurant, Masala.

Jennifer Boyle, a spokesperson for SECA this week commented, “The event is aimed for everyone. People from Strabane shouldn’t be afraid to come and try different food, don’t be afraid to come try out different fashion, don’t be afraid to come listen to different music and enjoy becoming a multicultural society.”

She continued, “Northern Ireland isn’t just one language, it’s not just one religion, it’s not just one people, it has everything.

“Twenty-six different cultures reside in Strabane and the Diwali event is also for those people, to give them a sense of home.”

This year will be the second annual Diwali festival in Strabane, after it was forced to stop for the pandemic. However it will be the 19th event in total.

Jennifer went on to say that the aim for the event, is to “help people embrace multiculturism, but is also for people from many cultures to make them feel welcome.”

l Diwali kicks off at St Pat’s Hall in Strabane on Saturday night from 7pm, with doors opening at 6.45pm.