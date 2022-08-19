The first-ever ‘Jamboree Summer Sesh’ is coming

FOUR fantastic bands. Six hours of Irish folk and country. One incredible stage.

That’s right, folks, it is ‘Jamboree’ time again… And this time round. attendees will be partying it up at the festival’s first ever ‘Summer Sesh’.

Taking place in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona over the August bank holiday weekend, attendees will be soaking up the summer rays while enjoying the star line-up of More Power To Your Elbow, The Knights, Ceol and The Tumbling Paddies.

Never before have these four bands performed on the same stage – so it isn’t just a night not to be missed, it is also a night to be experienced.

Headlining the Jamboree Summer Sesh will be More Power To your Elbow; an eight-piece from the Mid-Ulster area, who are no strangers to the big stage.

With a style that successfully marries traditional tunes and airs with modern rock rhythms, the band boast a rich history. During the ‘90s, they toured the US, Canada, England, France – and many, many other countries. Touring has continued right up to the present day, having added Holland and Norway to their list. In reality, though, it’s hard to beat the home soil for the craic, enthusiasm and sheer energy of the crowds that attend the band’s concerts.

Thirty years on the road may seem like a long time, and, indeed, when you are playing now to a whole new generation of fans, it does seem like that – but the music is still the same, and the craic is even better!

Irish Folk band, CEOL, are a new young band, with band members coming from all over Ireland with a passion for folk music. Discovered by Nathan Carter and Liam McKenna, the group is comprised of Cathal (aged 22, Dublin), Matthew (aged 25, Donegal), James (aged 24, Wexford), and Daryl (aged 26, Kildare).

Taking inspiration from The Dubliners, The Chieftans, Christy Moore, Mumford and Sons, and many other great Irish and international artists before them, CEOL aim to bring folk music to a new generation.

Within eight weeks of joining TikTok, they amassed over one million views, making them Ireland’s fastest-growing debut music artist on the platform. The band have had a fantastic festival run over the summer, and cannot wait to perform for the first time on the Jamboree stage.

The Tumbling Paddies, based in Fermanagh, dabble in a range of genres, including Irish folk, country and pop.

The band consists of six strong musicians all of whom are extremely competent in their own individual instruments – but who have also developed a great interest in creating new music. They have nine original songs out which have enjoyed massive airplay.

They will be releasing out two new albums later this year which will have many more original songs, and a few well-known covers. This band has been drawing thousands to the gigs over recent months, and certainly know how to get the crowd going.

The Knights are an aspiring and award-winning Irish folk band, hailing from the heart of Ulster.

Spanning over the last seven years, they have performed across Ireland at an array of concerts, festivals and theatres. As well as performing at home, the band have travelled abroad, having flown out to play in the USA, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands and several UK cities, including London and Liverpool. The band consists of a fully-live five-piece, boasting tight vocal harmonies, guitar, banjo, fiddle, electric guitar and drums.

The band, well-known for their original arrangements, are pushing the boundaries of new cutting-edge Irish music, and are definitely one not to be missed at what will be their third appearance at the Jamboree.

Returning to the event will be the famous festival stage and stellar sound system, along with state-of-the-art lighting system.

Anyone who has been to a jamboree will know that the Ecclesville is completely transformed from an equestrian centre, and is one of the best indoor music events in Ireland. There will also be the famous rodeo bull… If you are brave enough to take it on!

Jamboree Summer Sesh will take place on Sunday, August 28. Early Bird tickets are on sale now at ‘www.ajspromotions.com’. Doors will open at 6pm, with the first act on stage at 6.20pm.

For all of the latest Jamboree in the Park news and information, follow ‘@jamboreeinthepark’ on social media.