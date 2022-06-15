The Lost City is one hilarious adventure

Advertisements and trailers for some random film called ‘The Lost City’ have been cropping up a lot recently. Thinking it was some sort of Disney Channel-esque, Dora the Explorer type kids film, I initially shrugged it off – but after seeing the all-star cast, I determined that perhaps this film mightn’t be as immature as it first appears.

Reclusive author Loretta Sage, played by Sandra Bullock, writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan, played by Channing Tatum. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, (Daniel Radcliffe), who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city’s lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

As I said, the film does initially come across as quite childish, and if it were executed differently, this plot wouldn’t seem too out of place on Nickelodeon.

However, the writers do a great job of tailoring the script toward an older audience, and rather than making the film about the adventures that the characters go on, it centres around the complicated and ever-developing relationship between them. We get an insight into their lives and the complexities of their bond, and some of the themes that are featured aren’t very childish at all.

Saying this, The Lost City could definitely appeal to the younger demographic as well, and just about anyone could derive enjoyment from this story.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum headline this all-star, ensemble cast.

Both actors, while not being newcomers to the comedy genre, per se, are both known for portraying more mature, serious characters.

This doesn’t hold either of them back, though, and both actors play their respective characters with such perfect humour, getting an excellent blend of slap-stick comedy and unintentional hilarity.

Starring alongside the pair is the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Stephan Lang, and even Brad Pitt.

The entire cast here is flawlessly hilarious, and each actor brings a new type of comedy to the table, resulting in a great range of jokes and gags that will appeal to any sense of humour.

Relatively-unknown directorial duo, brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, set up to give the audience the impression that they are in for a clichéd action/adventure film, but then deliver something much richer, full of comedic charm.

Overall, The Lost City is a brilliant action-comedy that can appeal to just about anyone of any age, from the die-hard, refined James Bond-type, to the Mickey-Mouse loving six-year-old.

The Lost City is showing now in cinemas.

By Jack Baxter