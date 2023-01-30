The Rapparees celebrate 20 years of music at Alley Theatre

Folk fans are in for a treat this Saturday as The Alley Theatre in Strabane plays host to The Rapparees, who are currently on tour celebrating 20 years in the music business.

The Belfast-based band, who put their own spin on folk and traditional Celtic music, offering a distinct sound, will take to the stage to celebrate the music of all four of their previous albums, as well as featuring songs and tunes that represent where the band are now.

“The Rapparees cannot wait to celebrate 20 years of music making with the audience in Strabane. The Alley Theatre lends itself to a cracking night, with a setting and sound that are second to none,” says bass and button accordion player, Kevin Mawdsley.

“Prepare to hear songs from the bands infancy, and a celebration of Irish music through two decades.

“We are expecting a night of foot stomping and raucous chorus backing vocals from the ever spirited Alley Theatre audiences.”

The Rapparees music in its infancy has been described as ‘irresistibly rough arsed, and 20 years on, the band still subscribe to the same school of thought and tell the story of their music with conviction, belief and an irresistible energy.

In December 2022, the band did a run of UK tour dates with their show ‘Fairytale of the Pogues’, which seen them pay tribute to the iconic Shane MacGowan fronted band in such cities as Belfast, Dublin, London and Manchester – to name a few.

So, why not join the lads for a celebration of great Irish folk music?

l The Rapparees will play the Alley Theatre, on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm. Tickets are £15, and are available online at ‘www.alley-theatre.com’, or you can call the Alley Theatre Box Office on ‘02871384444’.