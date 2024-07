The Seeger Sessions Revival, a 13-piece band led by Castlederg native Christopher Speer, is set to perform two exciting shows in Tyrone this August and September.

Known for their dynamic blend of fiddle, banjo, accordion, steel guitar, whistle, and a robust rhythm section with a four-piece brass ensemble and strong vocal harmonies, this group pays tribute to Bruce Springsteen’s renditions of the Great American Songbook and the music of folk legend Pete Seeger.

Having played to sold-out audiences across Ireland and England, including notable performances at the Stendhal Festival in County Derry and a headline show at St Luke’s in London, The Seeger Sessions Revival has built a significant following. Their London performance was particularly memorable, as it was held at the same venue where Bruce Springsteen recorded a special performance for the BBC with the London Symphony Orchestra.

The upcoming Tyrone shows are expected to draw large crowds. They will be held at the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Thursday, September 26, and at Hennesy’s Omagh on Friday, August 23. These events are anticipated to sell out quickly.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, band leader, guitarist and banjo player, Christopher Speer said it is always an ‘amazing experience’ to play locally.

He said, “We always love playing shows in Tyrone. A few of us are from the here and we always consider Omagh and Strabane gigs as hometown shows.

“Recently we have been playing some really large venues across the UK and Ireland and it will be nice to play a smaller show in a bar and a smaller theatre.

“These shows are always great and the Tyrone crowd always loves dancing and singing along to all the classic music we play from across the history of American music.”

l For more information on The Seeger Sessions Revival you can visit their social media pages.

l To buy tickets for the Strabane show you can visit www.alley-theatre.com and for the Omagh show you can visit www.glistrr.com.