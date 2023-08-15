The Seeger Sessions Revival up for highly anticipated Alley show

“Not music being written, but music being made…”

– Bruce Springsteen

The 13-piece band, The Seeger Sessions Revival, are all set to bring their breath-taking show to the Alley Theatre for one night only on Friday, September 22, as they ‘revive’ the magic of Bruce Springsteen’s legendary ‘Seeger Sessions’.

Advertisement

This diverse group of talented musicians deliver a high energy two-hour, on-stage celebration, with hits including ‘Old Dan Tucker’, ‘Jesse James’ and ‘American Land’, to name just a few. The amazing night of music is made up of fiddle, banjo, accordion, steel guitar, whistle, a thumping rhythm section, a superb virtuosic four-piece brass section and strong group vocal harmonies.

Sit back and enjoy an evening of traditional American folk songs consisting of a jambalaya of bluegrass, folk, country, dixieland, gospel, rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm & blues.

l Tickets are £22.50 and available from the Alley Theatre Website www.alley-theatre.com or call the Box Office on 028 71 384444.

l For a full programme of events, please visit the Alley Theatre website at ‘www.alley-theatre.com’.