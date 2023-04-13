The Vengabus is coming to Omagh this summer

Forget going to Ibiza this summer, as Omagh’s Copper Tap are preparing to host their ‘Summer Sessions 23’, with none other than The Vengaboys.

With the vengabus expected to fly into Omagh on July 1, children of the ‘90s sure are in for a treat, as they will have the chance to experience the iconic pop act live and in the flesh.

The Dutch Eurodance group, who hail from Rotterdam, experienced incredible success throughout the late nineties and early noughties with a string of hit singles, including ‘We Like to Party’, ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom’, ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’ and ‘Up and Down’.

Having sold an estimated 25 million records worldwide, they were awarded ‘best-selling dance group of the year’ in 2001 at the World Music Awards, and have been called ‘the most successful Dutch pop group in history’.

Having initially split up in 2002, the pop group later reformed in 2006 and have been performing in clubs and at festivals all over the world since.

Support on the night will come from local lads, Two Degrees.

Made up of vocalist Matthew Mullin and guitarist Jordan Shivers, Two Degrees came together in 2018 and have been making serious waves across the local music scene as well as having played all over the UK, in New York and not forgetting their performance in Dublin’s 3Arena.

Having released their debut EP ‘One Road’ in May 2021, the band are showing no signs of slowing down and are sure to kickstart this night of nostalgia, dancing and craic before the Vengaboys take to the stage to dance the night away.

So, if you like to party, don’t miss this opportunity to witness both Europe’s number one party act alongside one of the North’s most promising acoustic duos in Omagh this July.