IT will be a toe-tapping and hollering good time when the Whistlin’ Donkeys take to the stage at the Strule Arts Centre Stage on January 10.

The Dromore-based band, who are heavily influenced by traditional Irish music and Celtic rock, have been performing as a group together since 2011 and have gained a strong following in Ireland and around the world.

The band is known for their energetic live shows, and they always create a great time wherever they perform with their distinctive sound that will keep your feet stomping and hands clapping all night long.

The band features Fergal McAloon on vocals, Stephen Corrigan on guitar, Tomás Quinn on banjo, Michael Kerr on fiddle, Danny McCormack on bass, and Oscar Bradley on drums.

Together, they deliver infectious energy and captivating live performances that are not to be missed.

2024 was a huge year for the group as they played massive, sold-out venues across Ireland and further afield. The band even played to their biggest crowd to date when performing in West Belfast as part of the line up for the Féile en Phobail in front of 8,000 fans who sang along to some of the band’s most well-known songs. And then a few weeks later, the boys from Tyrone went even bigger, performing at the Farmers Bash at Belsonic, playing in front of an amazing 10,000 fans.

At the Strule Arts Centre, the band will perform songs from lesser-known tracks to fan favourites like ‘Bees Wing’, ‘South Australia’, and ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, as well as their latest release, ‘When The Ship Comes In’.

Don’t miss the good night of rock, as the band performs a perfect mix of upbeat songs, catchy melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics that create an unforgettable experience for all that come to see them.

l For tickets to the show on Friday, January 10, at the Strule Arts Centre, you can visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk or

alternatively call the box office at 028 8224 7831.