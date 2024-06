Class Act’s production of The Wizard of Oz left audiences spellbound and earned continuous applause, over three shows last weekend.

With a packed house at St Pat’s Hall, the talented group of over 130 students, ranging from ages 3 to 15, delivered a breathtaking show in each of the performances.

The young performers not only showcased their exceptional talent but also demonstrated remarkable teamwork and professionalism.

“What a fantastic journey it’s been with The Wizard of Oz!” a spokesperson for the theatre group said. “Our cast delivered a breathtaking final performance tonight, captivating a full house and earning resounding applause throughout the show…

“The teamwork and camaraderie among the cast have been remarkable, particularly in these last two days. Every child who stepped on that stage should be immensely proud of their achievements.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported this production, especially our dedicated students and their supportive parents. Your contributions made this magical show possible. It has been an absolute privilege and we are incredibly grateful.”

Following the show, Class Act are already gearing up for their annual dance showcase, ‘Spotlight,’ at the end of the month.

“We are excited for what’s next and look forward to creating even more lasting memories with our wonderful students,” the spokesperson continued.

“Thank you once again for allowing us to do what we love and for helping us make unforgettable memories for these children.”