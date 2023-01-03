There’s no place like Cookstown

Dorothy will be clicking her iconic ruby red heels and bringing Toto and the gang to Cookstown this January, with a ‘panto’ twist.

Stewartstown Amateur Dramatics Society are preparing to take to the stage in the Burnavon, Cookstown, for a whopping 12 nights, with their pantomime production of the classic ‘Wizard of Oz’.

The shows will commence this Friday (January 6), and they will run until Saturday, January 28.

Advertisement

Directed by Brian Morgan, it will be Stewartstown Amateur Dramatics Society’s first year back on stage in three years, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid meant that we couldn’t perform our shows as normal for the last two years, so we are really excited to get back,” said Brian, who has been a director with the dramatics society for 15 years.

“We have all ages involved in the show, from six to 60.

“We are heavily-invested in inclusivity, and welcome children from all backgrounds and of all abilities. We also have some children who have hearing difficulties and autism, as well as children who are just not interested or gifted in sports, but need a hobby.”

The cast is set to feature Kendra Pearson as the iconic protagonist, Dorothy Gale, Cherie Morgan as The Wicked Witch of the West, and John Glendinning as the Dame.

“I picked ‘The Wizard of Oz’ as this year’s pantomime because it is just so well-known by adults and children alike,” Brian further stated.

“It is family-orientated and fun, and it comprises everything we wanted to get people back out to the theatre.”

Advertisement

For more than 20 years now, Stewartstown Amateur Dramatics Society have been entertaining the community with their productions, which have previously included the likes of Pinocchio and Aladdin.

Their production of ‘Wizard of Oz’ will run every weekend throughout January on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – including Saturday matinées.

Tickets are available now via the Burnavon Box Office, and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the truly wonderful show.