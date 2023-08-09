Tickets on sale for Omagh Music Festival

Tickets are on sale now for the Omagh Music Festival weekend, which will take place in November at the Strule Arts Centre.

Saturday, November 4 will see a 15-strong band perform hits from Omagh’s very own Plattermen.

While there were many ‘Showbands’ on the island or Ireland, The Plattermen were one of the very few that were universally acknowledged as among the very best throughout the glorious 1960s.

In 1971, after announcing in ‘Spotlight’ that they were ‘going kind a heavy!’, they recorded the remarkable album, ‘Old Devil Wine’.

This was a testament to the music they lived by at that time – driving, funky, rock music, fronted by a world-class horn section with the inimitable vocals of Rob Strong, all to be recreated on this special occasion.

‘Talk and Taste Experience of the Showbands’ will take place on Friday, November 3, with Omagh’s very own Showband members and friends.

This experience includes a captivating talk, access to the new and exciting exhibition and a high tea experience!

Join in the conversation, as the Showband members and friends share their iconic stories over the years, and how this shaped music for generations and immerse yourself in the sights and the sounds of the Showbands by viewing the exhibition which is in place for a limited time only.

‘Sights and the Sounds’

The ‘Sights and the Sounds’ exhibition reflects the rich history and cultural impacts of Omagh’s music scene, including a costume display showcasing some of the styles from the 1950s onwards and virtual elements introducing some of the distinguished sounds of that time.

Then, make your way over to Main Street, the former home of the Royal Arms Hotel, for a Showband-themed High Tea, and reminisce over some scrumptious treats.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, said that the festival ‘celebrates the rich musical heritage in the local area’.

“Omagh is home to many renowned and talented musicians and singers that locals are proud of,” he said. “The Omagh Music Festival Weekend promises to be a weekend of top quality music and reminiscence, with a variety of events to suit all ages.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in music, and particularly the Showband era, to go along to the festival to experience the talent and celebrate a unique part of the heritage of Omagh.”