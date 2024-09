THE Strule Arts Centre is set to host one of Ireland’s most popular singers next month, as Tommy Fleming takes to the Omagh stage to celebrate 30 years in show business.

For more than three decades, Tommy Fleming has toured the country amassing a large following and selling out venues.

Fluent and flawless, his unique voice has touched the hearts of many, right across the globe.

The Sligo-born entertainer has shared the stage with such musical greats as Elaine Paige, Kenny Rogers, Christy Hennessy, Phil Coulter, De Dannan, Mark Vincent, Vince Gill and many more.

His career began in Westport. Back in 1993. Famous musician, Phil Coulter, spotted Tommy gigging at a charity function at the Towers Bar at Westport, and he approached the singer afterwards. Fleming’s life was never the same.

Used to gigging in ‘small’ venues Castlebar, Tommy suddenly found himself on tour with Phil Coulter, playing venues such as the National Concert Hall, Cork Opera House and Carnegie Hall in New York.

This December, Tommy will return to his most famous performance where he will take to the stage in Knock Basilica to mark the 20 year anniversary of his famous performance at the holy venue.

The upcoming show in Omagh on Saturday, October 7 will feature Irish and contemporary classics chosen for their universal appeal to a broad age range.

Tommy will be accompanied by his full band and a number of special guests will join the popular singer on stage.

Doors open at 7pm on Saturday, October 7 at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, with the show starting at 8pm. For tickets and more information, you can visit www.strulearetcentre.co.uk or contact the theatre box office on 028 8224 7831.