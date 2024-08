One of the biggest names in Irish comedy, Paddy McDonnell will be performing an intimate show in Strabane next month.

Belfast-based comic, McDonnell has gone from working as a black cabbie and on building sites to selling out two nights at the 10,000-capacity SSE Arena in Belfast.

The Strabane gig — taking

place at Charlie’s Bar – will be part of the warm up for another performance at the SSE mega show in Belfast.

Paddy has appeared in multiple BBC TV shows and is the co-host of the popular Mud Blood Podcast which produces hilarious weekly episodes where he chats with co-host Wiliam Thompson.

He will be performing with three other hilarious local comedians for the Strabane date, Jordan Robinson, Jazmyne Sierra and Bronagh Nicaoidh.

Jazmyne is originally from Florida but now living in Co Antrim. She arrived in Ireland for the first time in September 2021 and has become a fast rising star in local comedy.

The talented stand-up performs regularly and is one of the most recognisable faces at Laverys comedy nights.

Brónagh NicAoidh is a comedian from West Belfast, known for her hilarious true stories about tragically funny situations she finds herself caught up in.

After gigging all over the UK and Ireland, Brónagh’s quick wit and big personality has audiences laughing all over.

The final performer is Co Down comedian Jordan Robinson another fast rising star comic in the Irish scene. He is known for his hilariously irreverent jokes often about his health struggles.

The young comedian has had open heart surgery and turns his health issues into deliciously dark

humour.

l For tickets you can visit: www.eventbrite.co