Two of Cuba’s greatest guitarists to grace Strule Arts Centre stage

FEEL-GOOD rumbas, funk boleros and cinematic pieces with slap bass will be the aim of the musical game, when the Strule Arts Centre welcomes two of Cuba’s greatest guitarists to the stage this Thursday.

As part of their extensive tour of the UK and Ireland, Eduardo Martin, the Grammy-nominated and multiple life-time achievement award-winning Cuban guitarist and composer, is set to join forces with fellow award-winning, London-based Cuban guitarist, Ahmed Dickinson, to present spell-binding music from their long-awaited album, ‘The Bridge’, to audiences across Tyrone.

A carefully-curated compilation of Eduardo’s most alluring works for two guitars, ‘The Bridge’ explores the many facets of the guitar tradition from across the Americas, while merging old Yoruba chants alongside enchanting Cuban tumbaos.

The perfect soundbites also incorporates the influences of jazz, flamenco, pop, Afro and traditional Cuban melodic and rhythmic intricacies, and bridges the gap between generations and continents, past and present, uniting teacher and student.

‘Rare opportunity’

Seizing this rare opportunity to touch down on our emerald shores, the established musical maestro explained that the work’s title alludes precisely to the connection that he has established musically with Ahmed and his audiences, while, quite literally, ‘bridging the gap’ between genres and musical styles that interest him.

Having first met as student and teacher at the ‘Superior Institute of Art’ in Havana, the venerable musician and composer instantly recognised that Ahmed was a young man who knew the musical path he wanted to travel, and a strong musical friendship developed over the years.

The pair first began to work together in 2014, when Eduardo invited Ahmed to London to perform a concert of his works at the Bolivar Hall.

Since that performance, their musical partnership has flourished, pausing only for the first time during the pandemic.

Both artists are hugely in demand as solo performers, so to see them perform together in this project, sharing their rich culture and heritage through the duo’s much celebrated artistry, is one not to be missed.

“This will be the first time we have been able to travel together since the pandemic,” Eduardo added. “Playing live again fills me with a very great emotion.

“We have waited a long time and the feeling of anticipation and excitement to perform together again has only increased.”

Speaking ahead of the gig, Ahmed – described as a ‘true pioneer’ of guitar by Classic FM – said that it was a privilege to play with Eduardo.

“Playing his music gives me a sense of musical sincerity,” he said. “It is exhilarating to go on stage and convey all these melodies and rhythms that sound fresh, current – and honest.”

• Eduardo Martin and Ahmed Dickinson will take to the Strule Arts Centre stage on Thursday, April 28. For full tour dates and to listen/watch, please visit ‘linktr.ee/Cubafilinrecords’, and you can find more information at: ‘www.ahmeddickinson.com’ and ‘www.cubafilin.com’.