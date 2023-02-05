Tyrone comedians to ‘deliver hooks’ for charity

A TRIO of well-known stand-up comedians from Tyrone will be stepping into the ring next week to help raise as much money as possible for a vital mental health charity, in what is to be the biggest celebrity boxing event held in the North in years.

Dubbed ‘The Valentine’s Day Massacre’, the entertainment extravaganza at the Ulster Hall, Belfast, will see some of the biggest names in the Irish stand-up comedy scene fight it out at Belfast’s Ulster Hall to see who is the best boxing comedian – and all in aid of ‘PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity’, who provide counselling and befriending support to individuals who are experiencing or have experienced suicidal thoughts or mental unwellness.

The charity also provides support to families and friends who have been touched by suicide.

Advertisement

Among the Tyrone funny men taking part are Mark McCarney of Fintona, who will be entering the squared circle to take on well-known comedian, Micky Bartlett.

“It’s all for an excellent cause,” he reflected. “Plus, I get the pleasure of hitting Micky a slap! He’s long overdue a manners check.”

Also fighting on the cards is Omagh-based comedian, Claire Corrigan – the booker for the popular ‘Green Room Comedy Night’ in Daly’s – who will be going toe-to-toe with Rachel McPeake.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Claire said that having three fighters on the bill who work regularly together, and who are all from Tyrone, is a ‘great reflection’ on how strong the comedy scene is from the Red Hand county.

“Let’s hope we make it three wins out of three for Tyrone,” she added. “It will be a great night, and we will all have the craic.”

The headliner on the night is Ro Boyle, who hails from Strabane. Having fought in a number of mixed martial arts, kick-boxing and boxing bouts, Ro boasts an extensive combat sports background – and he says he’s ‘looking forward’ to going toe-to-toe with Belfast-based comic, Paddy McDonnell.

“Paddy is well-known for being the ‘hard man’ of stand-up in the North,” Ro said.

Advertisement

“So, I can’t wait to step in the ring and give him a fight!”

Other comedians taking part includes Shane Todd; Ciarán Bartlett; Conor Keys; and William Thompson.

Although the much-anticipated event is sold out, the broadcast is pay-per-view, so you can load up the event and cheer on the Tyrone trio in the comfort of your own home.

All the money raised will go mental health charity, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity.