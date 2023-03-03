Tyrone country music legend receives council honours

Philomena Begley received Mid Ulster District Council’s highest civic honour at a reception on Saturday evening, hosted by council chair, Cllr Córa Corry to mark the Tyrone singer’s 60 years in the music industry.
The Pomeroy native, who turned 80 last autumn, is one of the biggest selling country musicians worldwide, and continues to perform live to fans across the island and beyond.
Presenting the ‘queen of country’ with her award just before her sell-out performance in the Burnavon, Cookstown, Cllr Corry said, “The people of Tyrone and Mid Ulster are immensely proud of what you have achieved. You have been an exemplary ambassador for the district and a role model for a new generation of young entertainers, particularly young women. Tonight’s reception not only recognises your long and successful career but is also our way of saying thank you for giving such happiness to audiences at home and abroad for the past 60 years.”
Ms Begley has performed at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville, as well as Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall and Wembley Stadium. She continues to perform and is currently touring with her son, Aidan Quinn and special guests across the UK and Ireland as part of her ‘I Ain’t Over The Hill’ tour.
