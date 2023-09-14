Tyrone man enjoys sights and sounds of Comic Con NI

THEY say never meet your heroes yet that’s what thousands of comic book and film lovers did last week at Comic Con NI in Lisburn.

One of those to make the trip was local filmmaker Michael Lafferty who admitted that he had a “brilliant time” rubbing shoulders with the likes of hobbits and Guardians of the Galaxy at the fun-packed event.

“It was an entire weekend event but I only got a ticket for the Saturday,” Michael explained. “ I had a friend visiting from London and we wanted to do other things; it turns out that all I needed was one day to meet everyone I wanted to meet!”

Thousands descended on the Eikon Exhibition Centre, some dressed to the nines as their favourite character, to enjoy the sights and sounds of the orth’s largest comic book and film fan convention.

Scouting around the hall, Michael was able to pick out some iconic faces to meet and greet. There was Michael Rooker and Seann Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), John Barrowman (Doctor Who, Torchwood), Bernard Hill (LOTR, Titanic), Mara Wilson (Miracle on 34th Street, Matilda) and Tami Stronach (The Never-ending Story) were just some of the famous faces he encountered.

He commented, “I can’t believe that I got to meet so many people, all of whom are dear to my film experience. Everyone was so friendly and obliging which was lovely; I told Mara Wilson how I watch ‘Miracle’ every year and she told me how it makes her happy to know how she’s an integral part of people’s Christmas each year. When I approached John Barrowman, he took the phone from me, pulled me close and insisted I make a funny face for our selfie…

“I did want to get a photo with Bernard Hill but unfortunately he took ill and had to leave early. I was lucky enough to shake his hand though and explain how the LOTR movies shaped my life and he thanked me for saying so; a lovely moment.”

The highlight of Michael’s day though was when he got to meet Sean Aston and Elijah Wood (Sam and Frodo) from Peter Jackson’s unrivalled fantasy trilogy, Lord of the Rings.

“That was an amazing moment,” he said. “I absolutely love the LOTR movies. I was able to chat with both of them, Sean more than Elijah, but it was great to finally meet them and explain how the trilogy was my favourite and it changed my life; they were both delighted to hear it. I explained to Sean how I was a filmmaker and I studied at Burbank to which he replied, ‘Great! If you’re ever in Burbank again to make a movie, I’m always available!”