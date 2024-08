THERE was huge success for local groups and individuals from across West Tyrone at this year’s All-Ireland Fleadh in Wexford, with many becoming All-Ireland champions.

First up was Fintona’s Lendrum group who lifted the All-Ireland Senior Grúpai Ceoil title on Saturday evening. This was the group’s first competitive performance, and they only practiced together a handful of times before the Fleadh. The Lendrum Group is made up of parents, teachers, siblings, children and most importantly, talented musicians. The group had three members from Dromore CCÉ, with one member hailing from Fermanagh.

Fourteen members of the band were taught by Nuala Sweeney, and a number of the group were family members including siblings and fathers and children from the McGlinchey family.

It was a fantastic event overall from Fintona CCÉ, who only reformed in 2018 with competitors bringing home 48 medals across all categories.

One of Fintona CCÉ’s tutors and group leader of the senior Lendrum Ceili band, Julie Bogan, said they were ‘over the moon’ with the result.

“This was a fantastic result for the Lendrum Group,” Julie beamed. “To become All-Ireland champions at our first try was amazing. We’re all completely over the moon. Fintona CCÉ had a great Fleadh, and all our performers did amazingly.

“We only reformed in 2018, and to have the results we are getting is testament to the great work the committee and tutors have done.

“The future is looking great, too, as our junior group came second in their division as well.”

Drumlish Céilí Band from Dromore reigned supreme in the U15 section bringing home the All-Ireland title in the junior section.

Dromore Comhaltas also produced a senior All-Ireland champion, when Patrick Treacy took first place in the Over-18 Banjo class.

Another Tyrone medallist included second place for Aine Rodgers in the Piano Over-18 category. Peter Teague, Ciara McGlinchey and Catriona Mckenna achieved second place in the under-15 trios class.

Bernard Goodwin of Dromore CCÉ, along with Jack Rodgers of Donemana and Conor Collins, Derry, who played together as the Downright Musical Trio were awarded a special prize.

This was the first time that an award was organised in recognition for all those with learning disabilities who make a contribution to traditional music across the island.